Player prop bet options for Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 27.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Friday is 2.4 higher than his season scoring average (25.1).

His rebounding average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (8.5).

James' assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's over/under.

He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 21.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Friday is 2.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.3.

He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 12.5).

Friday's assist prop total for Wembanyama (2.5) is the same as his year-long average.

Wembanyama has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 17.5-point total set for Keldon Johnson on Friday is 0.3 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 6.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Johnson's season-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Johnson has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.