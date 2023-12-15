The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) after losing 10 straight home games.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.

The Lakers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 21st.

The 114 points per game the Lakers record are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 121.4 points, it is 7-2.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 114.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.1 points per contest.

At home, Los Angeles is allowing 14.9 fewer points per game (105.1) than away from home (120).

At home, the Lakers are sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (10.3) than in road games (10.8). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (35.3%).

Lakers Injuries