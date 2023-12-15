How to Watch the Lakers vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) after losing 10 straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Lakers
Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.
- The Lakers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 21st.
- The 114 points per game the Lakers record are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 121.4 points, it is 7-2.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are posting 114.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.1 points per contest.
- At home, Los Angeles is allowing 14.9 fewer points per game (105.1) than away from home (120).
- At home, the Lakers are sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (10.3) than in road games (10.8). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (35.3%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Back
|Taurean Prince
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Back
