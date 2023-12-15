Lakers vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break an 18-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is 233.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-7.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles has had an average of 226.8 points in its games this season, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Lakers have gone 11-14-0 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 13, or 76.5%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|40%
|114
|223.8
|112.8
|234.2
|229.0
|Spurs
|9
|39.1%
|109.8
|223.8
|121.4
|234.2
|230.4
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (6-6-0) than it does on the road (5-8-0).
- The 114 points per game the Lakers score are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).
- Los Angeles has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 7-2 record overall when scoring more than 121.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-14
|4-1
|11-14
|Spurs
|9-14
|5-9
|15-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Lakers
|Spurs
|114
|109.8
|16
|25
|6-3
|5-5
|7-2
|3-7
|112.8
|121.4
|11
|27
|8-4
|2-1
|10-2
|0-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.