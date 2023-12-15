The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break an 18-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is 233.5.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -7.5 233.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 combined points.

Los Angeles has had an average of 226.8 points in its games this season, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lakers have gone 11-14-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 13, or 76.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 40% 114 223.8 112.8 234.2 229.0 Spurs 9 39.1% 109.8 223.8 121.4 234.2 230.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (6-6-0) than it does on the road (5-8-0).

The 114 points per game the Lakers score are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).

Los Angeles has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 7-2 record overall when scoring more than 121.4 points.

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Lakers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-14 4-1 11-14 Spurs 9-14 5-9 15-8

Lakers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Lakers Spurs 114 Points Scored (PG) 109.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 6-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-7 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 121.4 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-3

