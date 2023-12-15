On Friday, December 15, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis delivers 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Lakers.

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Lakers are getting 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Wood gets the Lakers 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while delivering 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Zach Collins posts 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Sochan puts up 11.7 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor.

Devin Vassell posts 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Tre Jones averages 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Lakers 111.5 Points Avg. 112.8 123.9 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 46% Field Goal % 48.9% 35% Three Point % 33.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.