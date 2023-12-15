Lakers vs. Spurs December 15 Tickets & Start Time
On Friday, December 15, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis delivers 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Lakers.
- On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are getting 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.
- Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Christian Wood gets the Lakers 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while delivering 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Zach Collins posts 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan puts up 11.7 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor.
- Devin Vassell posts 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Tre Jones averages 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Lakers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Lakers
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|123.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.3
|46%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|35%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
