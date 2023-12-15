The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to end an 18-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Lakers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Spurs 111

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 7.5)

Lakers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-7.9)

Lakers (-7.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Lakers have covered more often than the Spurs this year, putting up an ATS record of 11-14-0, as opposed to the 9-14-0 record of the Spurs.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, San Antonio is 5-9 against the spread compared to the 4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 44% of the time this season (11 out of 25). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (15 out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 13-4, while the Spurs are 2-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers rank 16th in the NBA with 114.0 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 11th with 112.8 points allowed per contest.

Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Lakers are delivering 26.8 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 14.2 turnovers per game, Los Angeles is 23rd in the NBA. It forces 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in three-pointers per game with 10.5 (third-worst), they rank 21st in the league with a 35.2% three-point percentage.

