At Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 15, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will attempt to snap an 18-game losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114 points per game (16th in the NBA) while giving up 112.8 per contest (11th in the league).

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.6 points per game, with a -267 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.8 points per game (25th in NBA), and allow 121.4 per contest (27th in league).

These teams average 223.8 points per game combined, 8.7 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 234.2 combined points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has put together a 9-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

