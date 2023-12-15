On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the New York Rangers. Is Jakob Silfverberg going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 3-2 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.