Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 27 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

LaCombe has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:36 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:11 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

