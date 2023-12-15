On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the New York Rangers. Is Ilya Lyubushkin going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 28 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

