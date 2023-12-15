Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Madison Square Garden. Considering a wager on Vatrano? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano's plus-minus this season, in 18:16 per game on the ice, is -6.

In Vatrano's 28 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vatrano has a point in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Vatrano has an assist in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Vatrano hits the over on his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 2 23 Points 1 14 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

