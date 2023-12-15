Should you wager on Frank Vatrano to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

  • Vatrano has scored in nine of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Vatrano has picked up five goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:05 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

