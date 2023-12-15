Should you wager on Frank Vatrano to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in nine of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Vatrano has picked up five goals and three assists on the power play.

Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:05 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.