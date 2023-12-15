Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin are two of the players with prop bets available when the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers square off at Madison Square Garden on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Ducks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 28 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 2

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Anaheim's Ryan Strome is among the leaders on the team with 17 total points (three goals and 14 assists).

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 38 points in 27 games (16 goals and 22 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 1 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 3 3 3 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.