Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Rangers on December 15, 2023
Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin are two of the players with prop bets available when the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers square off at Madison Square Garden on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Ducks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -303)
Vatrano has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 28 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Anaheim's Ryan Strome is among the leaders on the team with 17 total points (three goals and 14 assists).
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 38 points in 27 games (16 goals and 22 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|3
|1
|4
|4
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|6
