The Anaheim Ducks (10-18) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak when they take on the New York Rangers (19-7-1) on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-300) Ducks (+240) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have won eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Anaheim is 2-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6 goals 15 of 27 times.

Ducks vs Rangers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 88 (16th) Goals 73 (29th) 77 (9th) Goals Allowed 96 (24th) 25 (6th) Power Play Goals 20 (12th) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (28th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim possesses a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while going 1-9-0 straight up in its past 10 games.

Anaheim has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.

The Ducks' 73 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Ducks have given up 3.4 goals per game, 96 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.

They have a -23 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

