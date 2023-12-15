Ducks vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (10-18) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak when they take on the New York Rangers (19-7-1) on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Ducks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-300)
|Ducks (+240)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have won eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Anaheim is 2-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.
- Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6 goals 15 of 27 times.
Ducks vs Rangers Additional Info
Ducks vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|88 (16th)
|Goals
|73 (29th)
|77 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|96 (24th)
|25 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (12th)
|14 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (28th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim possesses a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while going 1-9-0 straight up in its past 10 games.
- Anaheim has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.
- The Ducks' 73 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Ducks have given up 3.4 goals per game, 96 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.
- They have a -23 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
