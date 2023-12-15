Pay attention to Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano in particular on Friday, when the New York Rangers face the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Rangers Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Vatrano has totaled nine assists and 14 goals in 28 games. That's good for 23 points.

Mason McTavish is a key contributor for Anaheim, with 21 total points this season. In 24 games, he has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Ryan Strome has three goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 17.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-5-0 this season, amassing 277 saves and giving up 36 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (57th in the league).

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (38 points), via put up 16 goals and 22 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has picked up 26 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 20 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has posted eight goals and 15 assists for New York.

Jonathan Quick (8-0-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .922% save percentage is seventh-best in the NHL.

Ducks vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.61 28th 10th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 25th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 31.5 22nd 2nd 30.49% Power Play % 22.73% 11th 8th 84.09% Penalty Kill % 80.49% 14th

