The New York Rangers (19-7-1) are -300 on the moneyline to win when they host the Anaheim Ducks (10-18), who have +240 odds, on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Anaheim has played 15 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Rangers have been victorious in 16 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (72.7%).

The Ducks have been an underdog in 23 games this season, with eight upset wins (34.8%).

New York has had moneyline odds of -300 or shorter once this season, and won.

Anaheim has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by +240 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-4-1 6 3.3 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.3 3.5 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 4-6 6-3-1 6.4 2.2 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 2.2 3.8 8 29.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

