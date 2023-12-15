How to Watch the Ducks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, December 15, with the Ducks having lost six consecutive road games.
Watch the Rangers-Ducks game on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Rangers Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks concede 3.4 goals per game (96 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 73 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|28
|14
|9
|23
|8
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|27
|3
|14
|17
|13
|14
|44%
|Troy Terry
|28
|6
|10
|16
|21
|18
|50%
|Leo Carlsson
|20
|8
|6
|14
|14
|13
|31.9%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 77 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Rangers' 88 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|27
|16
|22
|38
|24
|11
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|27
|6
|20
|26
|13
|16
|63.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|27
|8
|15
|23
|11
|15
|52.6%
|Chris Kreider
|27
|14
|8
|22
|13
|5
|30%
|Adam Fox
|17
|3
|15
|18
|11
|6
|-
