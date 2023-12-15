The New York Rangers welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, December 15, with the Ducks having lost six consecutive road games.

Watch the Rangers-Ducks game on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Ducks vs Rangers Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks concede 3.4 goals per game (96 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 73 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 28 14 9 23 8 17 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Ryan Strome 27 3 14 17 13 14 44% Troy Terry 28 6 10 16 21 18 50% Leo Carlsson 20 8 6 14 14 13 31.9%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 77 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

The Rangers' 88 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players