The Anaheim Ducks, Cam Fowler among them, play the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Fowler's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Cam Fowler vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Fowler has averaged 24:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

Fowler has a goal in two of 28 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Fowler has a point in 10 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In nine of 28 games this season, Fowler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Fowler goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Fowler having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 2 12 Points 1 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

