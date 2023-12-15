For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cam Fowler a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fowler stats and insights

  • Fowler has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Fowler has picked up seven assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 29:56 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:06 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:28 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.