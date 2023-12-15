For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cam Fowler a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

Fowler has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Fowler has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 29:56 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:06 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:28 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

