Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 15?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cam Fowler a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- Fowler has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Fowler has picked up seven assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Fowler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|27:30
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|27:44
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|26:41
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|28:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:14
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|29:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:28
|Home
|L 4-3
Ducks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
