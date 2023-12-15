On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the New York Rangers. Is Brock McGinn going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
  • McGinn has zero points on the power play.
  • McGinn's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

McGinn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:29 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:59 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:49 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 5-2
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:29 Home L 2-1

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

