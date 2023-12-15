The NBA schedule on Friday will see the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) hosting Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at Frost Bank Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center

Anthony Davis vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 1124.5 903.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.9 41.0 Fantasy Rank 7 17

Anthony Davis vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis' numbers for the season are 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 12.4 boards per contest, shooting 54.5% from the field.

The Lakers' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114 points per game (16th in the NBA) while allowing 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).

Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.6 its opponents average.

The Lakers make 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.4 fewer than their opponents (13.9).

Los Angeles and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 14.2 per game (23rd in the league) and force 13.2 (19th in NBA action).

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 19.3 points, 10.7 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in NBA).

The Spurs put up 109.8 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 121.4 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -267 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

San Antonio falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It records 43.2 rebounds per game (21st in league) compared to its opponents' 46.1.

The Spurs hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) while shooting 34% from beyond the arc (28th in NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game at 38.9%.

San Antonio has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 16 (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.6 (16th in league).

Anthony Davis vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game 1.1 -7.3 Usage Percentage 26.7% 30.1% True Shooting Pct 61.2% 52.3% Total Rebound Pct 19.1% 18.9% Assist Pct 13.4% 13.6%

