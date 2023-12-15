Alex Killorn will be among those on the ice Friday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. There are prop bets for Killorn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alex Killorn vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Killorn has averaged 18:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

In three of 18 games this year, Killorn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 18 games this year, Killorn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Killorn has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Killorn goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 3 8 Points 2 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

