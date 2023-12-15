Can we anticipate Alex Killorn scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

  • Killorn has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 20:17 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:45 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:26 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

