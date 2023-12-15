The Anaheim Ducks, including Adam Henrique, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. If you'd like to wager on Henrique's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Henrique has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 15:38 on the ice per game.

Henrique has a goal in six of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Henrique has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 27 games this year, Henrique has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Henrique goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Henrique having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

