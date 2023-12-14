The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Tre Tucker find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Tre Tucker score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has reeled in eight passes on 19 targets for 161 yards, averaging 17.9 yards per game.

Tucker, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tre Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 57 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 16 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 52 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 7 2 36 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 0 0 0

