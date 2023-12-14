Sportsbooks give the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) a reasonable shot to end their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. An over/under of 33.5 points has been set for this game.

Before the Raiders play the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The Chargers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Raiders.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-3) 33.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-3) 34 -162 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Las Vegas has posted a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.

Las Vegas games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (23.1%).

Los Angeles' record against the spread in 2023 is 5-8-0.

The Chargers have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, three of Los Angeles' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.