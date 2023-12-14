The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders average 6.2 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Chargers give up (21.7).

The Raiders rack up 97.4 fewer yards per game (277.7) than the Chargers allow per contest (375.1).

This season, Las Vegas averages 80.6 yards per game on the ground, 32.6 fewer than Los Angeles allows per contest (113.2).

The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (17).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders put up 17 points per game in home games (1.5 more than their overall average), and give up 15 at home (4.9 less than overall).

The Raiders accumulate 308.1 yards per game at home (30.4 more than their overall average), and give up 301.4 at home (33.7 less than overall).

Las Vegas accumulates 208 passing yards per game in home games (10.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 197.1 at home (10.6 less than overall).

The Raiders rack up 100.1 rushing yards per game at home (19.5 more than their overall average), and concede 104.3 at home (23.1 less than overall).

The Raiders convert 37.4% of third downs at home (4.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 39.8% at home (2.2% lower than overall).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Miami L 20-13 CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

