How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
Raiders Insights
- The Raiders average 6.2 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Chargers give up (21.7).
- The Raiders rack up 97.4 fewer yards per game (277.7) than the Chargers allow per contest (375.1).
- This season, Las Vegas averages 80.6 yards per game on the ground, 32.6 fewer than Los Angeles allows per contest (113.2).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (17).
Raiders Home Performance
- The Raiders put up 17 points per game in home games (1.5 more than their overall average), and give up 15 at home (4.9 less than overall).
- The Raiders accumulate 308.1 yards per game at home (30.4 more than their overall average), and give up 301.4 at home (33.7 less than overall).
- Las Vegas accumulates 208 passing yards per game in home games (10.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 197.1 at home (10.6 less than overall).
- The Raiders rack up 100.1 rushing yards per game at home (19.5 more than their overall average), and concede 104.3 at home (23.1 less than overall).
- The Raiders convert 37.4% of third downs at home (4.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 39.8% at home (2.2% lower than overall).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|L 20-13
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Kansas City
|L 31-17
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Minnesota
|L 3-0
|FOX
|12/14/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/25/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Denver
|-
|-
