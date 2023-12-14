Raiders vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 15
The Las Vegas Raiders' (5-8) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for a Thursday, December 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8). The matchup begins at 8:15 PM at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders head into the matchup after losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings in their last game on December 10.
The Chargers are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 24-7.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joshua Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|Out
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 277.7 yards per game. Defensively, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (335.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 15.5 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (19.9 points allowed per game).
- The Raiders rank 22nd in pass offense (197.1 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (207.7 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (80.6 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 25th with 127.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- The Raiders have forced 14 total turnovers (26th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (29th in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -10, the second-worst in the league.
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)
- Total: 34.5 points
