The Las Vegas Raiders' (5-8) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for a Thursday, December 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8). The matchup begins at 8:15 PM at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders head into the matchup after losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings in their last game on December 10.

The Chargers are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 24-7.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable Curtis Bolton LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Out Andre James C Ankle Out Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Amik Robertson CB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Illness Questionable Adam Butler DT Ankle Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out Zion Johnson OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Justin Hollins OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Donald Parham TE Shoulder Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Fubo

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 277.7 yards per game. Defensively, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (335.1 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 15.5 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (19.9 points allowed per game).

The Raiders rank 22nd in pass offense (197.1 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (207.7 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (80.6 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 25th with 127.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Raiders have forced 14 total turnovers (26th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (29th in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -10, the second-worst in the league.

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)

Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135) Total: 34.5 points

