Best Bets, Odds for the Raiders vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football Game – Week 15
Check out best bets as the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.
When is Raiders vs. Chargers?
- Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Raiders winning by three, the model has the Chargers taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (4.2 points). Take the Chargers.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 61.8%.
- The Raiders have gone 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Las Vegas has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
- The Chargers have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +136 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)
- The Raiders have gone 6-5-2 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Chargers have covered the spread four times this season (4-8-1).
- Los Angeles is winless against the spread when it's 3-point underdogs or more (0-2).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (34.5)
- Las Vegas and Los Angeles average 2.7 more points between them than the over/under of 34.5 for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.6 points per game, 7.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Raiders' 13 games with a set total.
- Out of the Chargers' 13 games with a set total, three have hit the over (23.1%).
Davante Adams Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|66.7
|4
Austin Ekeler Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|49.7
|5
|34.4
|1
