When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders go head to head in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston has 29 receptions (48 targets) for 333 yards and one score, averaging 25.6 yards per game.

In one of 13 games this year, Johnston has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 5 52 0 Week 14 Broncos 4 3 91 0

