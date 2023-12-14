The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Michael Mayer get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mayer will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayer has posted 23 catches for 265 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 35 occasions, and averages 22.1 yards receiving.

Mayer has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 2 2 11 0 Week 10 Jets 5 3 19 1 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 46 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 2 27 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 1 14 0

Rep Michael Mayer with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.