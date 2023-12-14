Keenan Allen will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Allen has hauled in 108 catches for a team-leading 1,243 yards and seven TDs this season so far this year. He has been targeted on 150 occasions, and averages 95.6 yards receiving.

Allen vs. the Raiders

Allen vs the Raiders (since 2021): 5 GP / 54.8 REC YPG / REC TD

Las Vegas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The Raiders give up 207.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Raiders have totaled 15 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Raiders' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-111)

Allen Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this year, Allen has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allen has received 31.1% of his team's 482 passing attempts this season (150 targets).

He has been targeted 150 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (42nd in NFL).

In five of 13 games this season, Allen has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has scored eight of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (25.8%).

With 12 red zone targets, Allen has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 TAR / 14 REC / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 TAR / 10 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

