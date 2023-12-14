Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. Take a look at Allen's stats on this page.
Rep Keenan Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Allen's season stats include 1243 yards on 108 receptions (11.5 per catch) and seven touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. He has been targeted 150 times.
Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Donald Parham (LP/shoulder): 22 Rec; 202 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Josh Palmer (FP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Gerald Everett (LP/hip): 34 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|150
|108
|1,243
|396
|7
|11.5
Allen Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|16
|10
|116
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|16
|14
|106
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|12
|6
|68
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.