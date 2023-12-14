Justin Herbert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. Trying to find Herbert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 15, Herbert is averaging 241.1 passing yards per game (3,134 total). Other season stats include 20 TD passes, seven interceptions and a 65.1% completion percentage (297-for-456), plus 52 carries for 228 yards three touchdowns.

Justin Herbert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Finger

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Herbert 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 297 456 65.1% 3,134 20 7 6.9 52 228 3

Herbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0 Week 8 Bears 31 40 298 3 0 1 1 0 Week 9 @Jets 16 30 136 0 0 3 17 0 Week 10 Lions 27 40 323 4 1 4 15 0 Week 11 @Packers 21 36 260 2 0 8 73 0 Week 12 Ravens 29 44 217 1 1 4 47 0 Week 13 @Patriots 22 37 212 0 0 4 -5 0 Week 14 Broncos 9 17 96 0 1 0 0 0

