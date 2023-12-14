Will Justin Herbert Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Herbert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. Trying to find Herbert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 15, Herbert is averaging 241.1 passing yards per game (3,134 total). Other season stats include 20 TD passes, seven interceptions and a 65.1% completion percentage (297-for-456), plus 52 carries for 228 yards three touchdowns.
Justin Herbert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Finger
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Herbert 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|297
|456
|65.1%
|3,134
|20
|7
|6.9
|52
|228
|3
Herbert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|5
|17
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|27
|41
|305
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|40
|47
|405
|3
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|13
|24
|167
|1
|1
|12
|27
|2
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|22
|37
|227
|2
|1
|6
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|17
|30
|259
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|31
|40
|298
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|16
|30
|136
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|27
|40
|323
|4
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|21
|36
|260
|2
|0
|8
|73
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|29
|44
|217
|1
|1
|4
|47
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|22
|37
|212
|0
|0
|4
|-5
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|9
|17
|96
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
