Will Joshua Kelley Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 15?
When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Joshua Kelley get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Kelley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Kelley has collected 382 yards (29.4 per game) on 97 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Kelley has also tacked on seven catches for 26 yards (2 per game).
- Kelley has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 13).
Joshua Kelley Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|91
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|11
|12
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|75
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|3
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|3
|8
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|6
|16
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep Joshua Kelley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.