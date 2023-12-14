When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Joshua Kelley get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelley has collected 382 yards (29.4 per game) on 97 attempts with two touchdowns.

Kelley has also tacked on seven catches for 26 yards (2 per game).

Kelley has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 13).

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Lions 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 6 16 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Broncos 3 6 0 0 0 0

