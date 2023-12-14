Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley has a good matchup in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 127.4 per game.

Kelley has generated 97 carries for 382 yards (29.4 ypg), and Kelley has scored two touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, Kelley has tacked on seven catches for 26 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kelley and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kelley vs. the Raiders

Kelley vs the Raiders (since 2021): 3 GP / 38.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 38.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Raiders have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Raiders have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

Kelley will play against the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense this week. The Raiders allow 127.4 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Raiders have totaled 12 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Raiders' defense is 19th in the league in that category.

Watch Chargers vs Raiders on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kelley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in 10 opportunities this season.

The Chargers pass on 60.0% of their plays and run on 40.0%. They are 16th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 322 rushes this season. He's handled 97 of those carries (30.1%).

Kelley has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 6.5% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (22.8% of his team's 57 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.