The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Josh Palmer find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Palmer has 23 catches (on 39 targets) for 377 yards and one score, averaging 53.9 yards per game.

Palmer, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Josh Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0

