Los Angeles Chargers receiver Josh Palmer has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 207.7 per game.

Palmer has a 377-yard season thus far (53.9 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in 23 balls on 39 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Palmer and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Palmer vs. the Raiders

Palmer vs the Raiders (since 2021): 4 GP / 46.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 46.8 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 207.7 passing yards per game given up by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Raiders have scored 15 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Raiders' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Watch Chargers vs Raiders on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Josh Palmer Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Palmer with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Palmer Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Palmer has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Palmer has 8.1% of his team's target share (39 targets on 482 passing attempts).

He averages 9.7 yards per target this season (377 yards on 39 targets).

In one of seven games this season, Palmer has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (3.2%).

Palmer (six red zone targets) has been targeted 9.4% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Palmer's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 133 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 3 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.