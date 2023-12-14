Josh Palmer was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Chargers match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. Check out Palmer's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Palmer has been targeted 39 times and has 23 catches for 377 yards (16.4 per reception) and one TD.

Josh Palmer Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Chargers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Donald Parham (LP/shoulder): 22 Rec; 202 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Gerald Everett (LP/hip): 34 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 23 377 108 1 16.4

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0

