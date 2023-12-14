Will Joshua Jacobs Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joshua Jacobs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. If you're looking for Jacobs' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Jacobs has run for 805 yards on 233 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and has 37 catches (54 targets) for 296 yards.
Joshua Jacobs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jacobs 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|233
|805
|6
|3.5
|54
|37
|296
|0
Jacobs Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|25
|77
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|11
|35
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|61
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|26
|98
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|27
|116
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|14
|39
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|20
|110
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|13
|34
|0
|2
|16
|0
