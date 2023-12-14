In the Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jalen Guyton hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Guyton's stat line this year shows seven catches for 58 yards and one score. He averages 11.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 17 times.

Guyton, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Guyton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1 Week 12 Ravens 5 1 4 0 Week 13 @Patriots 3 1 5 0 Week 14 Broncos 1 1 8 0

