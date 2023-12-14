Will Jalen Guyton Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 15?
In the Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jalen Guyton hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Guyton's stat line this year shows seven catches for 58 yards and one score. He averages 11.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 17 times.
- Guyton, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Jalen Guyton Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|6
|4
|41
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|1
|1
|8
|0
