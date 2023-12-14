Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 207.7 per game.

Guyton has reeled in seven balls for 58 total yards (11.6 per game) and one score so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Guyton and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Guyton vs. the Raiders

Guyton vs the Raiders (since 2021): 3 GP / 20.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 20.3 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Guyton will play against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders concede 207.7 passing yards per contest.

The Raiders' defense is ranked eighth in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Chargers vs Raiders on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Jalen Guyton Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Guyton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guyton Receiving Insights

Guyton has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this season.

Guyton has been targeted on 17 of his team's 482 passing attempts this season (3.5% target share).

He averages 3.4 yards per target this season (58 yards on 17 targets).

Guyton, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.2% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Guyton has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.7% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guyton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.