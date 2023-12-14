When Hunter Renfrow takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 15 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Renfrow will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow's 25 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 255 yards (23.2 per game).

Renfrow, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 5 42 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 4 38 0 Week 14 Vikings 5 3 46 0

Rep Hunter Renfrow with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.