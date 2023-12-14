Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has a good matchup in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 261.9 per game.

Renfrow's 25 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 255 yards (to average 23.2 per game).

Renfrow vs. the Chargers

Renfrow vs the Chargers (since 2021): 4 GP / 22.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 22.8 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is giving up 261.9 yards per game this year, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Chargers' defense ranks 23rd in the league with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

Renfrow, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 10 games this season.

Renfrow has 8.1% of his team's target share (34 targets on 421 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (64th in NFL play), racking up 255 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Renfrow does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

With three red zone targets, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.