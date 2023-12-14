When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Gerald Everett find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Everett has 34 receptions (44 targets) for 293 yards and three scores, averaging 26.6 yards per game.

Everett has registered a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 4 44 0 Week 14 Broncos 8 5 39 0

