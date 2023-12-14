Gerald Everett will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Everett has posted 293 receiving yards (26.6 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 34 balls out of 44 targets this year.

Everett vs. the Raiders

Everett vs the Raiders (since 2021): 3 GP / 47.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 47.7 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

Everett will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders allow 207.7 passing yards per contest.

The Raiders' defense ranks eighth in the NFL by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (15 total passing TDs).

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Everett Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Everett has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Everett has been targeted on 44 of his team's 482 passing attempts this season (9.1% target share).

He has 293 receiving yards on 44 targets to rank 96th in league play with 6.7 yards per target.

Everett has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 9.7% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Everett (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

