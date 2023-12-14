Gerald Everett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. All of Everett's stats can be found below.

Rep Gerald Everett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Everett's season stats include 293 yards on 34 receptions (8.6 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. He has been targeted 44 times.

Keep an eye on Everett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Gerald Everett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Donald Parham (LP/shoulder): 22 Rec; 202 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Josh Palmer (FP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Everett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 44 34 293 184 3 8.6

Everett Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 4 44 0 Week 14 Broncos 8 5 39 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.