With the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Donald Parham a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Parham has reeled in 22 passes on 35 targets for 202 yards and four scores, averaging 15.5 yards per game.

Parham has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Donald Parham Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 4 57 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4 2 12 0 Week 14 Broncos 2 1 11 0

