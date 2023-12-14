Los Angeles Chargers receiver Donald Parham has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 207.7 per game.

Parham has a 202-yard season on 22 catches with four scores so far. He has been targeted on 35 occasions, and averages 15.5 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Parham and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Parham vs. the Raiders

Parham vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 8.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 8.5 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The Raiders surrender 207.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Raiders have surrendered 15 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks eighth in league play.

Watch Chargers vs Raiders on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Parham with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Parham Receiving Insights

Parham, in four of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parham has been targeted on 35 of his team's 482 passing attempts this season (7.3% target share).

He averages 5.8 yards per target this season (202 yards on 35 targets).

Parham has had a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has four total touchdowns this season (12.9% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Parham has been on the receiving end of 15.6% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Parham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.