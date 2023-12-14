Donald Parham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. All of Parham's stats can be found on this page.

Parham's season stats include 202 yards on 22 receptions (9.2 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times.

Donald Parham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Josh Palmer (FP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Gerald Everett (LP/hip): 34 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Parham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 22 202 86 4 9.2

Parham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 4 57 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4 2 12 0 Week 14 Broncos 2 1 11 0

