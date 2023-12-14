Will Donald Parham Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Donald Parham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 15. All of Parham's stats can be found on this page.
Parham's season stats include 202 yards on 22 receptions (9.2 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times.
Donald Parham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Palmer (FP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Gerald Everett (LP/hip): 34 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Parham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|22
|202
|86
|4
|9.2
Parham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|22
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Week 4
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|5
|4
|43
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|6
|4
|57
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|4
|2
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|2
|1
|11
|0
