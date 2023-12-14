When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders go head to head in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Derius Davis find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis' stat line reveals 12 catches for 44 yards. He posts 3.4 yards per game, having been targeted 13 times.

Davis does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Derius Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 7 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 -3 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 2 0

